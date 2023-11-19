High school students learn about fire search and rescue

High school students across Olmsted County are learning all about what it takes to be a firefighter in a seven-week course with the Rochester and Oronoco Fire Departments.

(ABC 6 News) – High school students across Olmsted County are learning all about what it takes to be a firefighter in a seven-week course with the Rochester and Oronoco Fire Departments.

Simulating real-life search and rescue events, 25 high school students are getting a chance to put on the gear and get hands-on behind-the-scenes of what a firefighter does every day.

The program started as a way to reach out and get young people involved with the work fire departments do.

“I think it gives people a better idea instead of just hearing about it, actually get to have the hands-on and see if they like it or if they don’t like it,” said Kathryn Yetter, Captain with RFD.

High school students like Santanna Heise, say she joined the program because she thought it would be something fun and different.

“I really am intrigued in firefighting, might even continue it as a career,” said Heise.

The search and rescue simulation had Heise and her teammates put on all the gear – unable to see – to simulate what it’s like to save people inside a burning building.

“The hardest part was just like communication because when we’re breathing it’s really loud and we have to like to stop and just listen and make sure that we’re over-communicating,” said Heise.

There were two other simulations, teaching students how to ventilate smoke from a building through a window and by cutting the roof open for air.

The course will teach them everything they need to take the Minnesota Firefighter I and II certifications after graduation.

“In theory, they’d be able to start for the fire department right away after this class and being 18 and passing those certs,” said Yetter.

In a time where the fire departments are in desperate need of recruitment, courses like these help inspire the next generation of our future heroes.

Many of these students say they see firefighting and saving lives in their future.