Heat, humidity and strong storm chances remain for Friday

(ABC 6 News) – Although it won’t be *AS* hot as it was Thursday, there will be plenty of heat & humidity to deal with once again, especially across northern Iowa for Friday.

High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s & lower 90s, with the hottest temps & higher humidity south of I-90.

An ALERT DAY status is in place due to the heat, and humidity as well as a HEAT ADIVOSRY for all of northern Iowa until Friday evening.

In addition, there is also another storm chance this afternoon & evening. A very good threat for severe weather looms south of I-90, from 1-9 PM, with damaging wind & large hail the primary threats. Although the severe threat is greater the farther south you travel (towards Des Moines), locations north of I-90 could still experience strong, if not severe weather as well. Very heavy rain and frequent lightning will also be possible.

The weekend is shaping up to be quiet & comfy, with highs in the lower 80s along with lower humidity. No major heatwaves are expected as we move into August next week, and same goes for any heavy rainmakers.