Hart sentenced to 7.5 years after shooting teenager in groin

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man received a 90-month, or 7.5-year prison sentence Friday after being convicted of 1st-degree assault.

Steven Allen Hart, 68, was convicted of assault in October after shooting a teenager in the groin.

On Dec. 13, Hart’s defense filed a 20-page motion requesting that he receive a downward dispositional, or comparatively light sentence of probation, anger management treatment, and mental health programming.

Judge Lisa R. Hayne did not agree with the request.

At Hart’s sentencing, Hayne said when Hart was convicted, she did not immediately order him to be jailed until sentencing because she hoped he would gain “insight” into his actions in March of 2022.

On Friday, Hart did not demonstrate that growth, Hayne said.

Hart was also ordered to pay $831 in restitution.