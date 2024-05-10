Harmony Rucker League kicks off 4th season

Harmony Rucker League kicks off fourth season this weekend in Harmony.

(ABC 6 News) – Harmony Rucker League kicks off fourth season this weekend in Harmony on Sunday, May 12.

Everyone is invited to attend as a spectator or bring your own team. Festivities begin at 4:00 with BBQ food, chips and drinks. The league is the biggest it has been with 10 teams and 50 players.

This year they are introducing new tournaments, with our first one being on June 8th. These are open to the public (boys and girls ages 10+) and registration is open on their website at coast2coastmn.com

They are also introducing new basketball skills training sessions catered to any individual or group. These can be found and booked on a separate website at c2choops.com

The event will be located at an outdoor court at 300 Second Ave. NE in Harmony next to the Fillmore Central football field.