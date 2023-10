(ABC 6 News) – Home surveillance cameras captured video of a person taking pieces of a home’s Halloween decorations in Clear Lake, Iowa on the night of Oct. 16, according to a post from the Clear Lake Police Department.

To help identify this person, individuals with information can contact the Clear Lake Police Department at 641-357-2186 or email the department at police@cityofclearlake.org.

The Clear Lake Police will allow anonymity.