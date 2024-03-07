Governor Reynolds tweets endorsement of Trump

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Kim Reynolds has officially endorsed Donald Trump for president.

Reynolds tweeted her endorsement to Twitter on Wednesday, stating “I will do everything to defeat [President Joe Biden] and elect Donald J. Trump for President of the United States!”

Joe Biden has been a disaster for our country. Higher prices, inflation, an open border, crime, and the destruction of America’s image on the world stage.



I will do everything to defeat him and elect Donald J. Trump for President of the United States! 🇺🇸 — Kim Reynolds (@KimReynoldsIA) March 6, 2024

The original post came hours after former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley suspended her bid for the Republican nomination.

Presiouvley, Reynolds had endorsed Trump’s opponent, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Desantis suspended his campaign in January.