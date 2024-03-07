Governor Reynolds tweets endorsement of Trump

By KAALTV

Governor Reynolds tweets support of Trump

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Kim Reynolds has officially endorsed Donald Trump for president.

Reynolds tweeted her endorsement to Twitter on Wednesday, stating “I will do everything to defeat [President Joe Biden] and elect Donald J. Trump for President of the United States!”

The original post came hours after former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley suspended her bid for the Republican nomination.

Presiouvley, Reynolds had endorsed Trump’s opponent, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Desantis suspended his campaign in January.