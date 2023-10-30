Gov. Walz signing executive order to eliminate college degree requirement for government jobs

(ABC 6 News) – On Monday, Oct. 30, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will sign an executive order eliminating college degree requirements for more than 75% of state government jobs, according to a press release from Gov. Walz’s office.

The executive order is set to open job opportunities for more people, expand the state’s workforce, and make it easier for people in Minn. to choose state service, the press release states.

The signing of Executive Order 23-14 will take place at 1:30 p.m.