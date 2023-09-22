Gov. Walz orders flags to fly at half-staff Sunday for fallen firefighters

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is directing all United States and Minnesota flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff on Sunday, Sept. 24, to honor firefighters who have been killed or injured in the line of duty.

This order occurs annually in honor of Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.

“We rely on our firefighters to respond quickly to emergencies and protect communities across Minnesota, and every firefighter deserves to come home at the end of every shift,” said Gov. Walz. “On Sunday, we recognize those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty in service to their communities.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesota fallen firefighters and their families.

According to the Minnesota Fire Service Foundation, since 1881, there have been 243 Minnesota firefighters that have died in the line of duty. Their names have been inscribed on columns throughout the nationally recognized memorial, located on the south side of the Capitol grounds.