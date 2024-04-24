Gov. Tim Walz heading to Austin for I-90 construction project groundbreaking

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota governor Tim Walz will be in Austin on Thursday, April 25, to celebrate the ground breaking of the I-90 construction project.

Walz will be joined by Austin Mayor Steve King, Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger, along with other local leaders.

The $50 million construction project will look to replace and repair bridges along Interstate 90, & is being funded by the Biden Administration’s Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act.