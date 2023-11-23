Goodhue, Pierce County Sheriff’s continue search for Brad Nagel

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s been nearly a week since 57-year-old Goodhue County man, Brad Nagel, went missing near Red Wing.

Law enforcement from Goodhue and Pierce County Sheriffs Departments in Wisconsin continued searches along the Mississippi River, where Nagel’s truck was found on Sunday.

“We did locate the vehicle here at the Hager City boat launch,” said Pierce County Sheriff Chad Koranda. “As of right now it’s a multi-jurisdiction, multi-state operation. We’re working with Goodhue County, sharing information back and forth. Our recreation patrols have been working on the waters looking for anything that could help us out.

The county sheriff offices continued their search along the Wisconsin channel just outside of Hager City and race against the cold weather front that could limit their time in the water as temperatures drop this weekend.

According to Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Nagel was last seen walking alone in Red Wing around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16. A few days later, on Sunday, Nov. 19, Nagel’s truck was found in the Wisconsin channel of the Mississippi River.

But with temperatures dwindling closer to below freezing, it will shorten the amount of time divers can be in the water.

“The tentative plan right now is we’re going to continue some active efforts daily,” Koranda said. “We’re kind of processing the information as it comes in. Working with Sheriff Kelly [the Goodhue County Sheriff]. We may try to do a little bit larger of a search, but at the end of the day right now we don’t necessarily have ground zero to start from.”

Even with divers time limited to search for signs of Nagel in the water and fewer officers on duty for the holiday weekend. Koranda says the popularity of the Hager City boat launch from fishers and fur trappers could provide extra eyes in their absence.

“That’s a huge benefit to us. This boat launch is extremely popular between fishers, people that are out fishing. We have trappers that are using it So we do have people that are traveling this water way a lot. So they’re going to kind of be our eyes and ears too when we’re not actively on the water.”

If you have any information on Nagel’s disappearance, contact either Goodhue or Pierce County Sheriff’s Offices immediately.