Goodhue law enforcement retrieves partially sunk boat from North Lake

(ABC 6 News) – Goodhue first responders towed a partially sunken fishing vessel out of North Lake Friday, May 24.

According to dispatch, the single occupant reported that the boat was taking on water Friday morning, after 14- to 15-mile-per-hour winds sent water up over the lip of the vessel.

The person onboard was wearing a life jacket and reached land safely, and responders retrieved the vessel later Friday.