Giving winter clothes to people in need

Dodge County Salvation Army hosted their first annual winter gear distribution

(ABC 6 News) – The Dodge County Salvation Army held their first annual winter gear distribution event on Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kasson.

A huge crowd showed up at the start of the event, nearly cleaning out the inventory. Many parents brought the kids along to pick out their new winter clothes. With coats, hats, gloves and scarves, there was everything you’d need to stay warm this season.

All the winter clothing came from the donation drive the Salvation Army hosted on October 28.

“People that don’t always have winter coats, they can get it from this, and just other winter gear,” said volunteer Stella Powell.

Tanya Young, the Volunteer Team Advisory Lead at the Salvation Army, said they didn’t take an initial inventory because they just had so many donations.

“We’re very excited that this much was donated for us to be able to give away to families that just need a little extra support,” said Young.

From newborns to adults, there was something for everyone to keep warm this winter.

“People are coming out and taking what they need to stay warm cause it is gonna be a cold winter,” said Young.

Putting the distribution together was a community effort, with even some local middle school students volunteering to help out.

“It’s just a good way to get involved, and so you can support other people if you can support yourself,” said volunteer Oliver Powell.

The Dodge County Salvation Army is growing, and this distribution is just one way of getting the word out that they’re here to help.

“A lot of this tonight is just awareness that we’re here to help a family if they need just a little extra support,” said Young.

Thanks to them, many families in Dodge County will be able to stay warm this winter.

Anyone who would like to donate, or is in need of help but wasn’t able to make it to the distribution event, can get in touch with Tanya Young at 316-390-5368.