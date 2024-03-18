Gas prices rise after hitting two-year low

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – We’ve enjoyed fairly low gas prices, but that joy may be fleeting as prices have risen steadily over the past month.

Near the end of January, Minnesota hit a two-year low of $2.76 per gallon of regular unleaded on average.

But by Valentine’s Day, a gallon of gas increased to $3.04 a gallon.

By the close of February, regular unleaded climbed to $3.17 a gallon.

Currently, Minnesota pumps average $3.20 a gallon, although Rochester drivers pay even more; some retailers are charging $3.43 to $3.50 per gallon. In other parts of the state are seeing as much as $3.75 per gallon.

In Iowa, the state is averaging prices of $3.18 for regular and up to $3.97 for premium gasoline.

Prices differ by county, with prices at $3.10 in Howard and $3.29 in Mitchell.

To help lower costs, apps such as GasBuddy, Waze, WexConnect, and Upside will help you find the lowest gas prices in your area. You can also save money by signing up for loyalty reward programs at your gas station or grocery store.