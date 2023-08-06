Garner man in hospital after crash early Saturday morning

(ABC 6 News) – A Garner man is in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa, Saturday morning.

According to the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Dept., around 1:20 a.m. 20-year-old Colton Steenhard was driving west on 190th Street in Thornton when he lost control of his vehicle. The car rolled and was in the North Ditch when first responders arrived.

Steenhard was transported to Mercy North Iowa by Clear Lake Ambulance. His injuries are unknown.

The Clear Lake Fire Dept. also assisted at the scene.