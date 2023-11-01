Frigid temps and roads Tuesday morning, won’t stop Rochester trick or treaters

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Tuesday brought the first snowfall of the season and it came with bad timing. Halloween usually doesn’t get this cold, but it was for trick-or-treaters brave enough to face feels like temperatures in the lower 20’s.

But before the trick-or-treaters went out for their candy. Commuters had to face the challenge of driving on snowy roads. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there were more than 180 crashes across the state Tuesday morning, with 40 of those occurring across Southeast Minnesota.

This included 38 spinouts, 6 jackknifed semis and three injuries, all before noon. While people adjust to the return of snow, the Minnesota State Patrol wants to remind everyone to slow it down when the weather gets cold.

“A lot of it comes down to we’re going to have to start planning ahead more,” said Sergeant Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol. “Drivers will have to plan ahead and start planning ahead for travel and also make sure you reduce your speeds; drive a speed that’s safe in the conditions. Also increase your following distance. It’s important to increase it so if the vehicle in front of you does spin out or lose control that you can avoid being in a collision with that vehicle.”

Most of the region didn’t see more than an inch and a half of snow overnight, it was still enough to make the roads slippery. There had been fewer crashes reported on major highways Tuesday afternoon, but sidewalks were still freezing over night making it slippery for trick or treaters.

While it was a colder than usual Halloween, it’s not the coldest in recent years. We had chillier temperatures on this day in 2019 than it was Tuesday night, and it didn’t stop trick-or-treaters on single bit.

It’s the one night of the year for kids to go out and dress up.

And many Minnesotans, including those in Rochester, woke up to the last thing they want to see on Halloween; snow.

But that snow hasn’t stopped dampened the Halloween sprit – including Heather Santilli-Wright’s.

“It’s definitely my favorite holiday, always has been,” she said.

Santilli-Wright and her family say they live for Halloween each year. And the cold temperatures on Tuesday are not the first setback that has forced them to adapt to new circumstances during this frightful holiday.

“Basically, since Covid happened, we kind of adapted and created a candy shoot,” said Santilli-Wright. “Since then, it’s just kind of evolved, we’ve added things to the yard each year. It’s grown every year and actually last year we ran out of candy. I couldn’t give you an exact number, but it was at least a couple hundred kids came through.”

Although the snow melted away before trick-or-treaters hit the streets, it wont take long for those temps to drop again making roads and sidewalks pretty slippery. And it’s enough for the Minnesota State Patrol to warrant caution to anyone out on this spooky night.

“It’s important for motorists to definitely limit their distractions tonight and reduce their speeds driving through neighborhoods. Kids will have multiple layers on because of the weather, so it’s important that they wear high visibility or some glowsticks so they’re easily identified in the crosswalk,” Christianson said.

Santill-Wright is hopeful that despite the cold, she wants to keep up here track record of running out of candy again this year.

“Hopefully, hoping to have another big turnout like we’ve had in years past.”

Hundreds of kids still trickled out to get some candy for themselves across Rochester Tuesday night. Just going to show that these Minnesota kids won’t let the cold stop them from having Halloween fun.