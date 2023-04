(ABC 6 News) – Freeborn County will be under a burn ban until 8 p.m. tonight.

The ban was issued due to low humidity and high winds gusts which can allow fires to spread quickly.

Recreational fires will be allowed. A recreational fire is considered to be 3 foot by 3 foot in size, must have some sort of a fire ring, and must be 25 feet away from combustible material.