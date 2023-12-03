Free eye care clinic for homeless in Rochester

some of the most underserved in our community got a chance for a free eye clinic checkup ... as the Zumbro Valley Medical Society Street Medicine held its second clinic on Saturday.

(ABC 6 News) – Saturday afternoon, Zumbro Valley Medical Society Street Medicine partnered with Mayo Clinic to hold a free eye care clinic for homeless people in Rochester.

It was the second time they’ve held the clinic, the first being at The Landing MN back in the spring, where they served around 80 individuals.

This time, the clinic was held at Christ United Methodist Church in the hopes of a bigger venue allowing for more people to be served.

First year Mayo Clinic medical students and ZMVS physicians provided patients with free eye exams, prescription glasses and even specialty care.

Optometrists worked with patients with more complex needs in getting free care from Mayo Clinic.

“Eye care is really important, and so getting people like glasses and stuff, you know that just is such a great improvement in quality of life, being able to see things and being able to see clearly,” said Street Medicine Selective Leader Jordan Holthe.

But, wasn’t only eye care being offered at the clinic.

Social workers talked with patients about resources available to them, and Fit My Feet helped them walk out with a free pair of winter boots.

“We take a lot of the used donations in, and we’re able to measure and fit just so they can not only be walking comfortably and warm, but also have proper footwear for the time of the year,” said Fit My Feet Vice President Matthew Sansgster.

After both of this year’s clinics proved to be a huge success, ZVMS officials say they plan to keep holding them twice a year so more people in the community can get the medical care they need.