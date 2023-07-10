Former Rochester Honker drafted in second round of MLB Draft by Orioles

(ABC 6 News) – A former Rochester Honker moved one step closer to living his dream of playing in the Major Leagues as he was selected on night one of the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday.

Mac Horvath, an Austin native and who played three years at Century High School before playing his senior year in Florida, was drafted in the second round, 53rd overall by the Baltimore Orioles.

Horvath played 35 games for the Honkers in 2021, following his freshman year at the University of North Carolina.

Horvath hit .287 with 4 home runs and 25 RBI for the Honkers. He was a Northwoods League All Star that season.

In his Junior season at North Carolina, Horvath hit .305 with 24 home runs and 66 RBI. He was invited to the MLB Draft Combine in June.

It was the second consecutive year a Honker was selected in the second round of the Draft. Last July, Robert Moore (University of Arkansas and 2020 Honker) was taken 72nd overall by the Milwaukee Brewers.