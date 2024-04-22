Former Olmsted County deputy federally charged with production of child pornography

(ABC 6 News) – Former Olmsted County deputy Mathew Adamson was charged in federal court with three charges of production or attempted production of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and a count of coercion and enticement.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office in the district of Minnesota, Adamson is accused of producing child pornography involving 12- and 13-year-old girls, including surreptitiously recorded videos.

He is also accused of coercing a juvenile girl into sexual conduct with him, as well as possession of child pornography in federal court.

Adamson was arraigned Monday, April 22, in federal court. He entered a plea of not guilty, according to court records.

Adamson was previously arrested and charged with child solicitation and prostitution after Rochester police and the MN BCA allegedly caught him in a sting.

Shortly thereafter, he was re-arrested on child pornography, interference with privacy, and gross misconduct of a public officer charges.

Adamson’s first federal hearing is scheduled for June 13. He is schedule to appear in Olmsted County Court on the local charges in August of this year.

Adamson’s federal court documents indicate that he was placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring Monday. His previous permission to access the internet was revoked, according to those same documents.