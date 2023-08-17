Former Mayo Clinic employee convicted after child sex abuse investigation

(ABC 6 News) – 44-year-old Jason Bowers was busted trying to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Instead, he was confronted by police.

The investigation first started when chief Heather Wolfe with the Cumberland police department found a suspicious add on a website last year.

A few weeks later, she was putting the man who wrote it in handcuffs.

A man, court documents say was a married father of two and employee of Mayo Clinic.

This was the ending, to an online encounter that started a week and half earlier.

That’s when Cumberland, Wisconsin’s police chief replied to an online ad titled “Daddy for Little.”

He said he was from Rochester looking to be discreet and fill a dad role for a kid.

Chief Wolfe replied posing as a 15-year-old girl.

According to court documents, the two chatted for a couple of days when the man who police identified as 43-year-old Robert Bowers, requested to talk on the phone.

The chief took the call, which court records said came from a phone at Mayo Clinic.

A few days later, Bowers arranged a meeting and drove two and a half hours from Rochester to Cumberland allegedly planning to meet the girl he thought was 15.

Instead, Cumberland police officers were waiting.

Court documents said a search of Bowers vehicle turned up a nine-millimeter handgun, marijuana, and a tube of lubricant.

The married father of two and now former Mayo Clinic employee, ended up in handcuffs and felony charges.

Bowers was convicted of one felony charge of attempted sexual assault of a child.

He was sentenced to three years in prison.

We reached out to Mayo Clinic to learn more about bowers and the position he held.

Mayo only confirmed that his employment ended following his arrest.