Former Hayfield principal’s next hearing moved to 2024

(ABC 6 News) – A former Hayfield high school principal scheduled to appear in Wabasha County Court Tuesday, Nov. 21 has been re-scheduled for the new year.

Grant Thomas Klennert, 38, was charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct in December of 2022.

In 2022, an individual reached out to law enforcement and recounted times when Klennert allegedly sexually abused them, beginning when Klennert was a teenager and the person was in 2nd grade, according to court documents.

Two other alleged victims told law enforcement about their own sexual abuse beginning at age 7 and 13-14, respectively, according to court documents.

Klennert was scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The appearance has been rescheduled for Jan. 2, 2024.

Minnesota Court Records Online calls the Jan. 2 appearance a pretrial hearing.

However, the request to reschedule Klennert’s court date called the appearance a plea hearing.

Klennert pleaded not guilty to the charges of sexually assaulting children between 1998 and 2003 in Wabasha County Court Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.