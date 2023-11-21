Former Hayfield principal’s next hearing moved to 2024
(ABC 6 News) – A former Hayfield high school principal scheduled to appear in Wabasha County Court Tuesday, Nov. 21 has been re-scheduled for the new year.
Grant Thomas Klennert, 38, was charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct in December of 2022.
RELATED: UPDATE: Trial scheduled for former Hayfield principal accused of sexually assaulting multiple children – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com
In 2022, an individual reached out to law enforcement and recounted times when Klennert allegedly sexually abused them, beginning when Klennert was a teenager and the person was in 2nd grade, according to court documents.
Two other alleged victims told law enforcement about their own sexual abuse beginning at age 7 and 13-14, respectively, according to court documents.
RELATED: Hayfield principal charged with criminal sexual conduct resigns – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com
Klennert was scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing Tuesday, Nov. 21.
The appearance has been rescheduled for Jan. 2, 2024.
Minnesota Court Records Online calls the Jan. 2 appearance a pretrial hearing.
However, the request to reschedule Klennert’s court date called the appearance a plea hearing.
Klennert pleaded not guilty to the charges of sexually assaulting children between 1998 and 2003 in Wabasha County Court Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.