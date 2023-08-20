Forest City Ambulance celebrates 50 years of service to the northern Iowa community

(ABC 6 News) – Saturday, the Forest City Ambulance Service is celebrating 50 years of service to the northern Iowa community and first responders wanted to give back to our nation’s greatest heroes.

Partnering with Iowa’s Tunnels to Towers Foundation, the event was kicked off with a 5k to raise money for fallen soldiers, first responders, those impacted and lost during the 9/11 attacks as well as their families.

There was a pancake breakfast before the race and dozens came out to support the community’s brave men and women that are there to help when you need it most.

Tunnels to Towers has raised more than $500,000,000 for heroes around the nation, much of the money being used towards giving these heroes mortgage-free homes.