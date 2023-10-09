Forager Brewery and Café to be featured on popular restaurant YouTube channel

(ABC 6 News) – One of Rochester’s breweries is going to be featured on a popular YouTube channel later this month.

Forager Brewery and Café will be on America’s Best Restaurants, which started in April of 2021 and has garnered over hundreds of thousands of views.

The channel features daily new videos on restaurants across the country and focuses in on their niches that keeps them drawing in customers over and over again.

In Forager’s case, co-founder Austin Jeven credits the incredible work put in by Forager’s staff behind the scenes as a main attraction to keep customers coming back.

“It’s truly just an honor for all of us here at Forager,” said Jeven. “We wouldn’t be able to do it without our incredible staff. We’re open from seven in the morning and our staff gets here and leaves at eleven at night. Seven days a week, so you can imagine how much effort we put in here to offer the services that we do.”

Jeven added it’s also about the customers and their support through the years too.

“You have all given us that respect for what we do here, keep coming back and let us do what we do here, and it’s been a really incredible achievement for us here at Forager,” he said.

Forager’s featured episode on America’s Best Restaurants will be filmed at the brewery on Thursday, October 26, and Forager invites customers to come in from 2 to 5 pm that day to take part in the filming.