Flags flown at half-staff for Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz proclaims May 4-5 as Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

In honor of the firefighters who have been killed in the line of duty, Governor Walz has directed all U.S. and Minnesota flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff from midnight until sunset on Sunday, May 5.

“Each and every day firefighters demonstrate a noble courage, sacrificing their lives to keep our families and communities safe,” said Governor Walz. “This weekend we honor the fallen firefighters who courageously protected our families and neighbors at the expense of their own lives. Their bravery will not be forgotten.”

Individuals, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesota fallen firefighters and their families.