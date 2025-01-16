First responders intervene in probable overdose

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police and paramedics responded to the 700 block of 17th Avenue NE Thursday for a probable overdose.

According to RPD communications coordinator Amanda Grayson, a 20-year-old man was on the floor inside a residence, and “appeared to be suffering from an overdose” at 4:45 a.m. Jan. 16.

Paramedics took lifesaving measures, then transported the man to a local emergency department.

Rochester police have responded to five suspected overdoses — three fatal — in the past 10 days.

