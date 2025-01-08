Two people found dead outside of a vehicle in southeast Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Two people were found dead outside of a vehicle in Rochester, a media release from Rochester Police Department (RPD) said Wednesday.

According to RPD, officers found the bodies when they were dispatched to the 400 block of 9th Ave SE around 4:15 a.m.

There were no apparent signs of trauma to explain how they died, officials said.

RPD is now working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to find out the cause and manner of death, the release said.

According to RPD, police are actively investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide more information as it becomes available.