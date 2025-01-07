RPD reports two suspected overdoses just hours apart into early Tuesday, says one may have contained fentanyl

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Police Department responded to two different suspected overdoses just hours apart between the hours of 10 p.m. Monday and just after midnight Tuesday that left one dead, according to a release from RPD.

A 52-year-old man died of a suspected overdose at the 5200 block of Pinehurst Lane NW around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities found drug evidence at the scene and attempted to administer NARCAN and perform CPR on the man, a release said.

Authorities found an unresponsive 19-year-old woman when they were dispatched to the 300 block of 31st St. NE. Officers gave her two doses of NARCAN, and she became responsive, according to RPD.

The woman used cocaine that may have contained fentanyl, a release said.