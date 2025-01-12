Vigil held for two people who were found dead Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) — Friends and family of 22-year-old Rachel Kretchmer and 28-year-old Michael Schulze celebrated and honored their lives during a vigil Saturday.

Kretchmer and Schulze were found dead outside of a vehicle on Ninth Avenue Southeast on Wednesday morning.

The two were remembered by their friends and family as people who were always there to make any day brighter.

Mike and Rachel were the light of any room that you walked into,” Mariah Southwick, long-time friend of the two and Schulze’s sister-in-law, said.

Friends and family said Kretchmer was a one-of-a-kind person, and Schulze was warm and kind and most importantly a great dad.

Loved ones said they would always to out of their way to help others, no matter what their own circumstances were.

“That’s what my brother showed to everyone is that there’s always someone out there to help. always someone there. and I just want people to remember him for that,” Hailey Thomas, Schulze sister, said.

Family and friends said they suspect their death was caused by overdose, and even though they are devastated they want to spread awareness about overdose prevention and harm reduction.

“I wish that Michael and Rachel could be here today to help us make that noise rather than being the reason that we’re making the noise,” Southwick said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, the National Hotline for Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Harm reduction Resources can be found here.