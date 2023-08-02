Fire damages Owatonna business Tuesday night

(ABC 6 News) – A fire caused extensive damage to an Owatonna business on Tuesday night.

The Owatonna Fire Department (OFD) said just before 11:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire alarm sounding and visible smoke inside Nelson Decorating Center, located at 121 Oakdale St. SW.

Upon arrival, crews observed light smoke inside the building. The fire sprinkler system controlled the fire until crews arrived to fully extinguish it, according to the OFD.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Damages are estimated at $350,000.

Sherwin Williams, a neighboring business, sustained very minor smoke and water damage. No civilian or firefighter injuries have been reported.

“Having a working sprinkler system helped prevent more extensive damage to the business,” said Ed Hoffman, Owatonna Fire Chief. “This is a great reminder for other businesses that have sprinkler and fire alarm systems to have them inspected regularly to ensure they are working properly.”

The Owatonna Police Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted the fire department at the scene.