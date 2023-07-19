Finalists revealed for Iowa State Fair’s best new food

(ABC 6 News) – A panel of judges have revealed the top three new fair foods that will compete for the People’s Choice Best New Food at the Iowa State Fair in August.

The list was narrowed down from ten during a livestreamed tasting event on Tuesday.

The three finalists are:

The Bacon Box’s “Grinder ball” – bacon balls stuffed with mozzarella cheese, wrapped in bacon, rotisserie smoked and dipped in warm marinara sauce. It’s a gluten-free take on the traditional state fair grinder.

Watcha Smokin' BBQ & Brew's "Iowa Twinkie" – a bacon wrapped jalapeño stuffed with pulled pork, sweet corn, cream cheese and ranch seasoning. Glazed with a sweet and sticky barbeque sauce, drizzled in ranch.

What's Your Cheez's "Deep-Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese" – From The Rib Shack's sister food trailer called "What's Your Cheez" – A bacon brisket mac and cheese, slathered between layers of American cheese and two slices of bacon cheddar bread. It's then deep-fried and served with signature raspberry chipotle barbeque sauce.

Fairgoers can try the finalists and cast their vote from Aug. 10 through Aug. 14. The Fair will announce the winner on Aug. 16.

The Iowa State Fair is Aug. 10 through Aug. 20 in Des Moines.