Fillmore Co. fugitive arrested in Michigan for child sexual abuse warrants

(ABC 6 News) – A wanted man with 13 felony counts out of Fillmore County, Minn. has been apprehended and arrested in Michigan, according to a news release from the Minnesota Dept. of Public Safety.

William Guy Amick III, 36, was charged with 13 felony counts related to child sexual abuse material involving multiple victims between the ages of newborn to seven years old.

Minnesota DPS states the charges include using minors in sexual performance, soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct, and possession of pornographic work involving a minor.

Amick was taken into custody Tues., April 30, by U.S. Marshals in Milan, Michigan.

Amick is currently being held in the Washtenaw County Jail, awaiting extradition to Minn.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case, along with the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI.

The BCA initially asked for the public’s help in locating Amick on April 17, 2024.

According to the Minnesota DPS, Amick lived in Mabel and Rushford, Minn., for around two years until May 2023. That’s when his whereabouts became unknown.

The release also states Amick often posed as a female online to other men when he attempted to create child sexual abuse material involving the men’s children.

If you suspect illegal online activity involving children, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline here.