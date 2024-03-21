Federal tax dollars coming to SE Minnesota infrastructure

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Congress is coming together to pass a federal spending bill, with some money coming to southern Minnesota.

Senator Tine Smith (DFL-Minn.) helped secure funding for projects in Albert Lea and Rochester.

“So, what’s great about this, is important initiatives that the local community wants to see are getting help, and we’re also bringing federal tax dollars back to Rochester and Albert Lea and that part of the state, to make are the communities have what they need to be able to really survive and thrive,” said Smith.

Those projects include improvements to the waste water facility in Albert Lea and the construction of a new interchange on Highway 14 west of Rochester.