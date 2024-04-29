Fearless Strength benefit for child abuse

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Fearless Strength committee held its fourth annual benefit to help support child abuse survivors in Rochester on Sunday.

This year, they’re hoping it’s the biggest one yet.

For the first time, the annual Fearless Strength benefit was held in person.

“It’s amazing to have everybody in one room, you know all the committee members in one room, all of the supporters in one room, it’s a lot better than clicking a button on a phone screen and having to spin a wheel, it’s a lot nicer to see everybody’s bidding on stuff, everybody’s getting ready, everybody’s getting excited,” PR for Fearless Strength benefit Abigail Kahler said.

Proceeds from the silent and live auction will go towards Bikers Against Child Abuse, the Bluff Valley chapter.

Committee members, volunteers, and supporters all just want to give back, and it’s an event the committee hopes to hold for many years to come.

“A lot of planning, to make just one day come a reality but it’s so worth it,” vice president of the Fearless Strength benefit Laura Wait said.

Over the last three years the Fearless Strength benefit committee raised over $4,300, and this year they hope to double that number.