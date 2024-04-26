Father of Darisha Bailey-Vath speaks on alleged murderer’s “self-defense” strategy

(ABC 6 News) – A North Branch man plans to argue that when he drove his car into a crowd, killing a teenager, he did so in self-defense, according to Steele County Court proceedings.

Dylan Robert Simmons, 20, is accused of intentionally driving his car into and over 17-year-old Rochester native Darisha Bailey Vath in the aftermath of a July 2023 fight in Forest Lake.

Simmons, formerly of Forest Lake faces the following charges: 2nd-degree murder with intent, not premeditated; 2nd-degree murder without intent, while committing a felony; criminal vehicular homicide–driver who causes collision leaves the scene; and three counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

On Thursday, April 25, Simmons appeared for an omnibus hearing. His defense informed the court that Simmons plans to rely on the following argument at trial: Self-Defense and Authorized Use of Force pursuant to Minnesota Statute 609.06, Subd. 1(3).

To Darisha’s father, Darius Bailey, it was a slap in the face.

“He’s not taking any ownership of murdering my daughter,” Bailey said. “Or ownership of all the people that were there – those kids are messed up right now. He wrecked their lives.”

Simmons is scheduled again in Steele County Court November 1, where his defense will present their rationale for the self-defense argument, Bailey said.

After that, Simmons’ jury trial is scheduled for November 18-22.

Bailey said his family was told Simmons was offered a plea deal –32 years in exchange for pleading guilty to 2nd-degree murder.

Simmons allegedly rejected the offer.

The trial represents hope for a life sentence, Darius Bailey said — but the family and friends will have to suffer through days of reliving Darisha’s last moments.

“It’s all on camera, and I really don’t want the world to see that – I still haven’t watched that, me and my wife,” he said. “If he takes it to trial … everyone’s going to see what happened to my baby. But if that’s the only thing that’s going to get justice for her… that’s the day and age we live in.”

ABC 6 News previously spoke to Darisha Bailey Vath’s family about their hopes for charges against a passenger in Simmons’ vehicle, who allegedly made no effort to stop Simmons from running over their daughter.

That man will probably never be criminally charged, Darius Bailey said.

The family has a GoFundMe to raise money for their legal expenses.