Extreme drought covers more than a quarter of Minnesota; exceptional drought spreads into Iowa

(ABC 6 News) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report was released on Thursday and it shows no signs of improving drought conditions in Minnesota and Iowa.

Extreme drought has expanded across Minnesota and now covers more than a quarter of the state at 26.07%. Most of southeast Minnesota is under these drought conditions with the exception of areas along the Mississippi River which is plagued by moderate-to-severe drought.

Meanwhile, exceptional drought conditions have expanded across far southeastern Minnesota from eastern Freeborn County east through Mower, Fillmore and into southern Houston County. Exceptional drought covers nearly 3% of the state, up from 1.4% just last week.

Credit: U.S. Drought Monitor

In Iowa, extreme drought conditions stayed the same, also covering a quarter of the state at 25.51%. However, exceptional drought, which did not appear last week, now covers nearly 5% of the state, most notably in far northeast Iowa.

Credit: U.S. Drought Monitor

The ABC 6 Weather First team says some rain is on the way. While it won’t solve the drought, some rain is possible Friday afternoon/evening. Scattered showers & thunderstorms will also be possible throughout Saturday, with Sunday continuing the on and off shower chance as well.

