Experience Rochester hosting annual meeting today

(ABC 6 News) – The local organization Experience Rochester will be hosting their annual meeting at the Mayo Civic Center later today.

The program’s featured presenter is Bill Geist, president and chief instigator at DMOproz, a firm specializing in strategic planning, organizational advocacy, governance, marketing and legislative issues for Destination Marketing and Management Organizations across the Americas.

Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center, will provide an organizational update and insights. Rochester Mayor Kim Norton will share some remarks. Experience Rochester will also debut the Community Champion awards at the meeting.

The Experience Rochester annual meeting takes place during U.S. Travel Association’s National Travel and Tourism Week (May 19-25, 2024), an annual celebration that underscores travel’s essential role in driving our nation’s economy, cultivating vibrant communities and forging connections.

The meeting will be held from 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. The theme is “It All Starts with a Visit.”