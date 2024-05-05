Endangered missing person alert in Saint Cloud

(ABC 6 News) – The St. Cloud Police Department is asking for help in locating 14-year-old Emmarae Gervasi.

An alert put out Sunday states that she was last seen on Friday, leaving the 1700 block of 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top and black sweat pants with Betty Boop on the back.

Gervasi is female, 5 feet and 5 inches tall, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the alert, it is believed that she may have been looking for transportation to the Twin Cities.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they should contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.