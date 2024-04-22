EarthFest partners with ‘We Bike Rochester’ for Ride Ready clinic

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Throughout the month of April, EarthFest has been putting on numerous events to get ready for the EarthFest Expo.

It’s a way to invite and educate people on the importance of not only Earth Day, but the environment as a whole.

“EarthFest is an annual event, we host an expo each spring to talk about all things sustainability and environmental-wise,” EarthFest board member Lauren Jensen said.

This will be the tenth year the expo is held.

During Sunday’s event, EarthFest partnered with ‘We Bike Rochester’ to hold a ride ready clinic. Anyone with a bike could come to the Silver Lake fire station to get their bike tuned up.

“They have a series of volunteers that come out today to get their bikes ready, and they’ll also be at the Expo to talk about We Bike,” Jensen said.

One of the main points of EarthFest is to treat earth day as a year-round thing.

The EarthFest Expo will take place on May 4th at the Northrop education center.