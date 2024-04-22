Earth Day 2024: How you can get involved

Spring Hikes at Lime Creek Conservation Area in Mason City, Iowa

Explore and discover the Lime Creek Conservation Area on a guided walk, where you can see native wildflowers and birds. These walks are designed for all ages, but they will be walking on uneven surfaces that may not be suitable for strollers or walkers.

Full Moon Wildflower Walk in St. Ansgar, Iowa

Happening at 7:30pm at the Hamlin Garland Wildlife Area, just north of St. Ansgar on Hwy 218. Celebrate Earth Day with a leisurely walk through the woods to admire spring wildflowers. This program is free and appropriate for all ages; a water bottle is recommended.

Earth Day TerraLoco 5K in Rochester, Minn.

Happening at 6:00pm, all are welcome to participate in an Earth Day 5k at hosted by TerraLoco. Participants pay $5 which includes a marked course (weather dependent), and post-run prizes and snacks. 100% of the 5$ donation goes directly to TerraLoco’s charity partners; more information can be found here.

A Litter Bit Better in Rochester, Minn.

Happening April 27th to May 5th, volunteers are encouraged to collect litter anytime during this week-long campaign. Trash and recycling bags are provided, all you need to do is choose a location, pick a date, and pick it up! Registration information, maps and more can be found at the A Litter Bit Better website.

Earthfest Expo 2024 in Rochester, Minn.

Happening May 4th at the Northrop Education Center, the 10th annual Earthfest Expo is an opportunity to learn from speakers about new and innovative ways scientists are working to keep our planet healthy.