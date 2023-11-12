Dumpster fire begins melting home in Rochester; no injuries reported

(ABC 6 News) – A dumpster fire in Rochester elicited a full structural response from the fire department Saturday night, causing thousands of dollars in damages to the home.

According to the Rochester Fire Dept., around 10:34 p.m. firefighters arrived at a home on the 1700 block of 1st St. SW and found a fire coming from a large roll-off dumpster in the driveway that had begun melting the siding on the house.

Firefighters realized the need for additional resources for the blaze and called for a full structural response, including four more engines, a ladder truck, and a Battalion Chief.

While one engine pulled a fire attack line and cooled off the home, another worked to extinguish the fire inside the dumpster.

According to RFD, the fire was under control and officials called off the additional incoming units.

The press release states there was minimal damage to the home aside from the siding as the fire did not extend into the residence. The dumpster had sections where the fire had burned through it.

There is an estimated cost of around $15,000 in damages.

There were no injuries reported from the blaze.

The Rochester Police Dept. as well as the Fire Marshalls Division also assisted at the scene.

Officials with RFD say that a passerby recognizing the dumpster fire potentially saved the home from catching on fire and allowed for a quick response from the fire department.

There is no word on how the fire started.