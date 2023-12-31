Drivers warned to be safe ahead of NYE holiday weekend

Another holiday weekend is upon us and well that means a lot more cars out on the road.

(ABC 6 News) – Another holiday weekend is upon us and that means a lot more cars out on the road, prompting warnings from law enforcement ahead of NYE.

Triple A predicted more than 115 million Americans would travel during the holidays luckily here in Minnesota we haven’t had to deal with too much bad weather. But this weekend there is some winter weather coming our way. Officials say winter is always a time of year to drive with extra precaution, especially over the holidays.

“Eventually we are going to see the road conditions and the weather change. So, it’s important first of all people allow extra time, travel time and just really drive a speed that safe for the conditions and just make sure you eliminate distraction while you’re driving,” said Sgt. Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol.

Officials also say to watch out for the refreeze. That’s when the sun is out and might melt whatever is on the ground but at night it will refreeze and could make road conditions slippery.

And as always find a sober ride. “Call Uber don’t drink and drive that’s the stupidest thing you can do. It’s way cheaper to take Uber than pay all those fines and be in jail,” said Dan Hoskins.

Officials also say check the 511 map for the most accurate and up-to-date road conditions.