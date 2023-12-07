Downtown Rochester lights up with newly minted Kahler Hotel sign

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Wednesday was a big day for one of downtown Rochester’s oldest hotels. The Kahler Grand completed its renovations for its new LED sign atop the hotel; staff lit up the sign for the first time in months for all of Rochester to see.

Many celebrated the newly renovated Kahler Hotel sign, reignited just in time for the holiday season.

The sign has been a beaconing light in downtown Rochester for over fifty years, until spring 2023, when the time came for renovations to update the lighting fixtures. At the time, the future of the signs return was in question.

“We had different considerations at different times but it was always our preference to keep the Kahler sign and try to find a way to restore it to what it looked like. Closer to what it looked like in 1970,” said Javon Bae, president of the Kahler Hospitality Group.

The sign has been a meaningful fixture in downtown Rochester for many guests of the Kahler and long time residents. Including Brenda Halverson, who’s worked at the Kahler for over 34 years.

“To me it’s a very, it’s almost like a Christmas present,” Halverson said. “I’ve grown up here in Rochester and I have always seen the sign lit. So, it’s going to be very good to see that sign lit up again.”

The new sign replaced the old neon glass lights with LED lights, and was the first renovation to the hotel’s iconic sign since first installed in 1971.

Joel House, president of La Crosse Sign Group, the company responsible for renovations of Kahler hotel, said it was a group effort to make the sign what it is now.

“We were talking through what their wants and needs would be with the sign,” House said. “How they could connect with the community and with the ability to change and the color of the lights, as you mentioned. You can identify with certain events going on whether its a holiday or anything else going on in the city. “

The sign marks the first of many renovations at the Kahler Grand, as their are new restaurants and lobby renovations should begin in 2024.

Bae says balancing the past with the present is a great importance to the Kahler hospitality group as they move into the new year.

“Whenever you’re a part of something that’s been around for a hundred years, you want to embrace that history but also try to continue it forward. I think trying to embrace the past and embrace that historical but continue to move the asset forward as well,” Bae said.

And for Halverson, who’s taken on the task of organizing the Kahler’s preservation of history, the sign is a comforting return to normal during a time of year when people seek it out most.

“To me this building is just a beautiful building. I really love the history of it, as it kind of brings everything together when you think of Mayo, when you think of the Kahler, and the hospitality.”