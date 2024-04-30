Don’t mow that lawn! City of Rochester encouraging participation in “No Mow May”

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is encouraging residents to take part in “No Mow May” for the fifth year. No Mow May encourages people to not mow their lawns during the month of May, as a way to help pollinators.

According to the Parks and Rec department, May is when pollinator species are most vulnerable, and need locally-sourced nectar to continue their life cycles and colonies.

The City is offering signs that people can post in their yard.

Several parks in Rochester will also be participating in No Mow May, including: Meadow Park, Valleyside Estates Park, Greystone Park, Baihly Meadows Park, Cassidy Ridge Park, Glendale Hills Park, North Park, and Rolling Green Park.