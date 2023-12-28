Albert Lea Christmas tree disposal

(City of Albert Lea) – As the holiday season comes to an end, it’s time to dispose of natural Christmas trees responsibly.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture warns that trees and greenery brought in from other states can unknowingly carry invasive pests and diseases. If not disposed of properly, these hitchhikers can spread to native trees and wreak havoc on the local landscape.

To help residents dispose of natural trees in an environmentally-friendly manner, the City of Albert Lea is providing two drop-off locations free of charge through Jan. 6.

Frank Hall Park, 505 Frank Ave.:

Drop off in the parking lot north of the Humane Society.

Look for signs in the right location.

Transfer Station, 2506 Richway Drive:

• Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. • Friday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. • Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. • Closed New Year’s Day

Please remove any wreaths, wire, metal, or plastic before disposal. This ensures that the trees can be chipped for composting without contaminants that can harm the environment.