Domestic violence advocates speak out following the death of a 2-year-old Albert Lea boy

(ABC 6 News) – The mother of a murder victim is now an advocate for victims of domestic abuse and is pushing for change.

Stacia Schnoor says the death of a two-year-old boy in Albert Lea is another glaring example of a broken justice system where repeat offenders are given a slap on the wrist and people are dying because of it. In May, Schnoor’s daughter, 25-year-old Sabrina Schnoor, was shot and left to die under an I-35 overpass in Owatonna.

The alleged killer – Schnoor’s ex-boyfriend.



38-year-old Jason Horner had a violent criminal record but mostly stayed out of jail due to plea deals. Schnoor’s mother says that gave him the perfect opportunity to kill her daughter.



James Wilcox sat down with Stacia Schnoor who says an Albert Lea boy is dead just like her daughter, and our system is to blame.