Dodge County receives new tools to help out for fires

(ABC 6 News) – The Kasson-Mantorville Masonic Lodge donated six portable fire suppression tools to the Dodge County sheriff’s office.

The tool not only can save a life, but it’s also easy to use.

All you have to do is pull two pins and toss it on the fire.

About eight seconds later, the units generate powdered aerosol.

They help reduce temperatures and covers 5300 cubic feet and lasts for 35 seconds.

Dodge County sheriff Scott rose says it’s a vital tool for his department who are often at the scene before fire crews.

“We’re going to be there before fire department gets there, we’re going to be there before the ambulance gets there, and this is just one more tool that we can use to try and get people out and get them safe and get help to the folks that we serve.”

Each unit costs around $1,000 with funding made possible through a fundraising effort by the Kasson-Mantorville Masonic Lodge.

It’s something they’re happy to do.

“We live in the communities, we work in the community, we shop, we go to church with everyone, they’re our family we want to ensure they’re safe, we want to ensure the safety of the officers that are watching over us,” Kasson-Mantorville Masonic Lodge member Roger Bergy said.

The next step is to have the officers trained on how and when to use these suppressants.

They will work on most types of fires, but the Dodge County sheriff’s office will be careful on when they deploy it.