Dodge County crash leaves 2 injured, 1 critical

(ABC 6 News) – A two-vehicle crash in Dodge County late Thursday night has left two people injured, one with serious/life-threatening injuries.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), just after 11:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a head-on crash in front of 15295 County Highway 34 between Claremont and Dodge Center.

When deputies arrived, they found 34-year-old Milelio Pastrana lying in the road. Deputies began patient care until Dodge Center Ambulance personnel arrived. Pastrana sustained serious/life-threatening injuries and was transported to Saint Marys Hospital by Mayo One. The DCSO said Pastrana was driving a KIA Rio.

The occupant of the other vehicle, a GMC Sierra pickup driven by 24-year-old Paige Floen, appeared to have minor injuries and were going to be transported by private vehicle to a local hospital.

The DCSO said initial reports indicate Floen was stopped on the eastbound shoulder of County Highway 34 facing westbound retrieving her mail from the mailbox when Pastrana, traveling eastbound, allegedly crashed into her.

The DCSO said alcohol may have been a factor.

The Minnesota State Patrol was requested to assist with reconstructing the crash scene due to the severity of the injuries and the potential for criminal charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Claremont Fire Department, Dodge Center Fire Department, Dodge Center Ambulance, and Mayo One.