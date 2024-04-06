DNR dancing chickens web cam

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – While the DNR does not have a live eagle camera this season, you can check out “dancing chickens” in its absence.

East of Moorhead, you can watch a live web cam near Glyndon, Minn.

These prairie chickens are known for their elaborate springtime mating rituals, and tend to be most active in the morning until 9 a.m.