DMC celebrates progress at annual meeting

(ABC 6 News) – Hundreds of people gathered to see the progress Destination Medical Center has made over the years.

DMC is the state’s largest economic development plan and they have many partners to support various businesses and projects in Rochester.

One of them is the Link Rapid Transit project.

It’s a nearly 3-mile rapid transit route along 2nd street southwest.

The project is coming along well, and the city is happy for DMC’s involvement.

“We partner with them closely to work through everything from the designing, to planning, and funding and operating,” project manager in administration department Ian Cochran said.

Construction of the rapid transit route is scheduled to start next year.

That’s just one of many projects and businesses the city celebrated, with many more in the future.

“We celebrate investments like new housing, new public spaces, new improvements to the growth of the life science industry and Mayo Clinic and know there’s a lot more to come,” DMC executive director Patrick Seeb said.

this is part of DMC’s 20-year plan to attract business to Rochester and make it a destination for health and wellness.