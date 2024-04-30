Dive teams searching for car that went into Mill Pond in Austin

(ABC 6 News) — Dive teams are searching for a vehicle that went into Mill Pond in Austin Tuesday morning.

According to Police Chief David McKichan, a car went into the river around 7:30 a.m. Nobody was injured, and the people inside the car made it out and to shore before the car sank.

Dive teams have been working to find the car and remove it from the river. According to Chief McKichan, that task is taking some time because of the depth and water clarity.